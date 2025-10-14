Mizuho slashes price target on Lyft Inc [LYFT] – find out why.

Lyft Inc [NASDAQ: LYFT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.05%.

Over the last 12 months, LYFT stock rose by 54.96%. The one-year Lyft Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.2. The average equity rating for LYFT stock is currently 2.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.12 billion, with 402.57 million shares outstanding and 368.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.89M shares, LYFT stock reached a trading volume of 12458892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lyft Inc [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $19.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Lyft Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Buy rating on LYFT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYFT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

LYFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lyft Inc [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.05. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.96% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Lyft Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of 0.31% and a Gross Margin at 34.95%. Lyft Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.51%.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lyft Inc. ( LYFT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 14.07%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.78%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lyft Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.39%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lyft Inc’s (LYFT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lyft Inc. (LYFT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $31421.27 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.70% and a Quick Ratio of 0.70%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

LYFT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lyft Inc posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lyft Inc go to 12.73%.

Lyft Inc [LYFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $95.21%, or 99.17%% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 59.08 million shares, which is approximately 14.5323%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34.03 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$479.86 million in LYFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$253.41 million in LYFT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4211%.