Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP] Revenue clocked in at $4.24 billion, down -17.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Microchip Technology, Inc [NASDAQ: MCHP] closed the trading session at $64.39 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.2, while the highest price level was $64.92.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.65 percent and weekly performance of -3.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.13M shares, MCHP reached to a volume of 8229357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $76.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Microchip Technology, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $75 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on MCHP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 47.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.28% in the past year of trading.

Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.91% and a Gross Margin at 41.44%. Microchip Technology, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.21%.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Microchip Technology, Inc. ( MCHP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.24%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.96%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Microchip Technology, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1.45%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Microchip Technology, Inc’s (MCHP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.80%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$9195.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.31% and a Quick Ratio of 1.33%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microchip Technology, Inc posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology, Inc go to 37.79%.

Microchip Technology, Inc [MCHP]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $105.69%, or 107.96% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68.03 million shares, which is approximately 12.6749% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 45.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in MCHP stocks shares, currently with ownership which is approximately 8.50% of the company.