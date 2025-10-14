Market cap of XCHG Ltd ADR [XCH] reaches 68.75M – now what?

XCHG Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: XCH] jumped around 0.85 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.68 at the close of the session, up 103.41%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.86K shares, XCH reached a trading volume of 37058703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XCHG Ltd ADR [XCH]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has XCH stock performed recently?

XCHG Ltd ADR [XCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.74. With this latest performance, XCH shares gained by 26.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.24% in the past year of trading.

XCHG Ltd ADR (XCH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Based on XCHG Ltd ADR’s (XCH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.35%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Insider trade positions for XCHG Ltd ADR [XCH]

There are presently around $0.39%, or 0.44%% of XCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors.