Market cap of Trade Desk Inc [TTD] reaches 25.07B – now what?

Trade Desk Inc [NASDAQ: TTD] price plunged by -2.07 percent to reach at -$1.08.

A sum of 10256341 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.27M shares. Trade Desk Inc shares reached a high of $53.41 and dropped to a low of $50.94 until finishing in the latest session at $51.28.

The one-year TTD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.71. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Trade Desk Inc [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $69.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Trade Desk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Trade Desk Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on TTD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 33.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.71.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

Trade Desk Inc [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.37% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Trade Desk Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trade Desk Inc [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.73% and a Gross Margin at 79.41%. Trade Desk Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.57%.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Trade Desk Inc. ( TTD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 16.36%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.51%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Trade Desk Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.06%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Trade Desk Inc’s (TTD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.13%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $118452.58 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.71% and a Quick Ratio of 1.71%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

TTD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trade Desk Inc posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trade Desk Inc go to -6.12%.

Trade Desk Inc [TTD] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $82.79%, or 83.29%% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42.29 million shares, which is approximately 8.641%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 37.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.61 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$2.38 billion in TTD stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9842%.