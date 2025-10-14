Market cap of Solidion Technology Inc [STI] reaches 59.99M – now what?

Solidion Technology Inc [NASDAQ: STI] jumped around 16.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $21.62 at the close of the session, up 293.90%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, STI reached a trading volume of 100432108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has STI stock performed recently?

Solidion Technology Inc [STI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 327.37. With this latest performance, STI shares gained by 309.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 275.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.92% in the past year of trading.

Solidion Technology Inc [STI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solidion Technology Inc [STI] shares currently have an operating margin of -288167.12% and a Gross Margin at -7248.32%. Solidion Technology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -220993.37%.

Solidion Technology Inc (STI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Solidion Technology Inc (STI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Solidion Technology Inc. (STI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$315714.29 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.07% and a Quick Ratio of 0.07%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Solidion Technology Inc [STI]

There are presently around $4.46%, or 8.43%% of STI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 0.31 million shares, which is approximately 0.0071%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 0.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.15 million in STI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$0.13 million in STI stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0052%.

