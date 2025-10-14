Market cap of Snow Lake Resources Ltd [LITM] reaches 46.47M – now what?

Snow Lake Resources Ltd [NASDAQ: LITM] traded at a high on 2025-10-13, posting a 32.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.94.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20114927 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Snow Lake Resources Ltd stands at 20.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.61%.

The market cap for LITM stock reached $46.47 million, with 7.82 million shares outstanding and 7.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, LITM reached a trading volume of 20114927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snow Lake Resources Ltd [LITM]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

How has LITM stock performed recently?

Snow Lake Resources Ltd [LITM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.24. With this latest performance, LITM shares gained by 52.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.40% in the past year of trading.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (LITM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (LITM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Snow Lake Resources Ltd’s (LITM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (LITM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Insider trade positions for Snow Lake Resources Ltd [LITM]

There are presently around $5.85%, or 5.89%% of LITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LITM stocks are: DEUTSCHE BANK AG with ownership of 0.13 million shares, which is approximately 0.6386%. SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 16366.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11702.0 in LITM stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $$11399.0 in LITM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0786%.