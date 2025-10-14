Market cap of QXO Inc [QXO] reaches 12.46B – now what?

QXO Inc [NYSE: QXO] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $19.01 during the day while it closed the day at $18.5.

QXO Inc stock has also loss -6.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QXO stock has declined by -12.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.00% and gained 25.34% year-on date.

The market cap for QXO stock reached $12.46 billion, with 671.60 million shares outstanding and 624.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.66M shares, QXO reached a trading volume of 8501229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QXO Inc [QXO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QXO shares is $32.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QXO stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for QXO Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 05, 2025, representing the official price target for QXO Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on QXO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

QXO stock trade performance evaluation

QXO Inc [QXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.42. With this latest performance, QXO shares dropped by -10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.35% in the past year of trading.

QXO Inc [QXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QXO Inc [QXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.78% and a Gross Margin at 15.96%. QXO Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.87%.

QXO Inc (QXO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for QXO Inc. ( QXO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -0.39%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, QXO Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.82%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

QXO Inc (QXO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on QXO Inc’s (QXO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, QXO Inc. (QXO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$542274.88 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.00% and a Quick Ratio of 2.15%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QXO Inc [QXO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QXO Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QXO.

QXO Inc [QXO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $93.47%, or 93.55%% of QXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QXO stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 9.3 million shares, which is approximately 2.5922%. DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$20.49 million in QXO stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$20.63 million in QXO stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6185%.