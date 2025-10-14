Market cap of Pinterest Inc [PINS] reaches 21.94B – now what?

Pinterest Inc [NYSE: PINS] closed the trading session at $32.27 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.7359, while the highest price level was $32.29.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.64 percent and weekly performance of 0.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.09M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 10851278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinterest Inc [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $43.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 1.49. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $40 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on PINS stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.76.

PINS stock trade performance evaluation

Pinterest Inc [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.28% in the past year of trading.

Pinterest Inc [PINS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.53% and a Gross Margin at 79.86%. Pinterest Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 49.30%.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Pinterest Inc. ( PINS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 48.08%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 42.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Pinterest Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 38.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Pinterest Inc (PINS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Pinterest Inc’s (PINS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $413630.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.76% and a Quick Ratio of 8.76%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinterest Inc [PINS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc go to 24.52%.

Pinterest Inc [PINS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $93.38%, or 93.96%% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59.14 million shares, which is approximately 8.6569%. AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC, holding 50.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$220.0 in PINS stocks shares; and AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC, currently with $$2.14 billion in PINS stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0922%.