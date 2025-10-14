Market cap of Nike, Inc [NKE] reaches 99.60B – now what?

Nike, Inc [NYSE: NKE] gained 3.31% on the last trading session, reaching $67.38 price per share at the time.

Nike, Inc represents 1.19 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $99.60 billion with the latest information. NKE stock price has been found in the range of $65.5475 to $67.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.18M shares, NKE reached a trading volume of 13066622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nike, Inc [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $82.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nike, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $70 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Nike, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on NKE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for NKE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for NKE stock

Nike, Inc [NKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, NKE shares dropped by -7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.96% in the past year of trading.

Nike, Inc [NKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nike, Inc [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.93% and a Gross Margin at 41.45%. Nike, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.22%.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Nike, Inc. ( NKE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 21.12%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Nike, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 12.05%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Nike, Inc (NKE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Nike, Inc’s (NKE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.82%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Nike, Inc. (NKE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $37275.06 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.19% and a Quick Ratio of 1.45%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Nike, Inc [NKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nike, Inc posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.15. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nike, Inc go to 11.51%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nike, Inc [NKE]

There are presently around $84.16%, or 85.36%% of NKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111.59 million shares, which is approximately 7.3649%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 91.53 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.9 billion in NKE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.25 billion in NKE stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6996%.