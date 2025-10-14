Market cap of Namib Minerals [NAMM] reaches 223.83M – now what?

Namib Minerals [NASDAQ: NAMM] surged by $1.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.95 during the day while it closed the day at $4.17.

Namib Minerals stock has also gained 27.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NAMM stock has declined by -47.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.39% and lost -60.10% year-on date.

The market cap for NAMM stock reached $223.83 million, with 3.28 million shares outstanding and 2.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 570.70K shares, NAMM reached a trading volume of 24526397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Namib Minerals [NAMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAMM shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

NAMM stock trade performance evaluation

Namib Minerals [NAMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.91. With this latest performance, NAMM shares gained by 32.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.62% in the past year of trading.

Namib Minerals (NAMM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Namib Minerals. ( NAMM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -72.69%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -43.18%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Namib Minerals’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -222.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Namib Minerals (NAMM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Namib Minerals’s (NAMM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.32%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Namib Minerals [NAMM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $5.22%, or 89.90%% of NAMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors.