Market cap of Founder Group Ltd [FGL] reaches 6.93M – now what?

Founder Group Ltd [NASDAQ: FGL] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.4467 during the day while it closed the day at $0.41.

The market cap for FGL stock reached $6.93 million, with 16.92 million shares outstanding and 2.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, FGL reached a trading volume of 92286061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

FGL stock trade performance evaluation

Founder Group Ltd [FGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.29. With this latest performance, FGL shares dropped by -64.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.26% in the past year of trading.

Founder Group Ltd (FGL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Founder Group Ltd (FGL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Founder Group Ltd (FGL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Founder Group Ltd [FGL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $0.46%, or 2.62%% of FGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors.