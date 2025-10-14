Market cap of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc [NDRA] reaches 6.12M – now what?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: NDRA] traded at a high on 2025-10-13, posting a 25.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.12.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13823050 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc stands at 15.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.92%.

The market cap for NDRA stock reached $6.12 million, with 0.75 million shares outstanding and 0.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.18K shares, NDRA reached a trading volume of 13823050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ENDRA Life Sciences Inc [NDRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDRA shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

How has NDRA stock performed recently?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc [NDRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.76. With this latest performance, NDRA shares gained by 71.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.71% in the past year of trading.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ( NDRA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -167.48%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -132.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -460.75%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NDRA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc’s (NDRA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.38%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$417619.05 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.21% and a Quick Ratio of 3.21%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc [NDRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc posted -9.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -62.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 52.76. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDRA.

Insider trade positions for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc [NDRA]

There are presently around $0.63 million, or 0.64% of NDRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors.