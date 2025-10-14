Market cap of China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR] reaches 8.85M – now what?

China Natural Resources Inc [NASDAQ: CHNR] traded at a high on 2025-10-13, posting a 44.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.17.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16657527 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of China Natural Resources Inc stands at 17.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.00%.

The market cap for CHNR stock reached $8.85 million, with 1.23 million shares outstanding and 0.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 145.28K shares, CHNR reached a trading volume of 16657527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has CHNR stock performed recently?

China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.73. With this latest performance, CHNR shares gained by 72.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.21% in the past year of trading.

China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on China Natural Resources Inc’s (CHNR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

China Natural Resources Inc (CHNR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$48888.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.25% and a Quick Ratio of 0.25%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR]

There are presently around $0.24%, or 0.57%% of CHNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors.