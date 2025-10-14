Market cap of Brag House Holdings Inc [TBH] reaches 13.60M – now what?

Brag House Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: TBH] closed the trading session at $1.24 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.82, while the highest price level was $1.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 384.14K shares, TBH reached to a volume of 14697713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brag House Holdings Inc [TBH]:

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

TBH stock trade performance evaluation

Brag House Holdings Inc [TBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.78. With this latest performance, TBH shares dropped by -19.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.16% in the past year of trading.

Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Brag House Holdings Inc’s (TBH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Brag House Holdings Inc. (TBH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1356666.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.38% and a Quick Ratio of 1.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brag House Holdings Inc [TBH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brag House Holdings Inc posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBH.

Brag House Holdings Inc [TBH]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $6.78%, or 9.21%% of TBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors.