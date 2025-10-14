Market cap of AES Corp [AES] reaches 10.28B – now what?

AES Corp [NYSE: AES] jumped around 0.37 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.44 at the close of the session, up 2.63%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.15M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 11442689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AES Corp [AES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $14.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for AES Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2025, representing the official price target for AES Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on AES stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97.

How has AES stock performed recently?

AES Corp [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 12.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.20% in the past year of trading.

AES Corp [AES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AES Corp [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.64% and a Gross Margin at 16.91%. AES Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.39%.

AES Corp (AES) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for AES Corp. ( AES), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 21.17%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, AES Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.15%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

AES Corp (AES) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on AES Corp’s (AES) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, AES Corp. (AES) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $110989.01 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.82% and a Quick Ratio of 0.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for AES Corp [AES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AES Corp posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES Corp go to 3.06%.

Insider trade positions for AES Corp [AES]

There are presently around $93.87%, or 94.31%% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92.86 million shares, which is approximately 13.1263%. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 69.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.22 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $$953.97 million in AES stock with ownership which is approximately 7.6753%.