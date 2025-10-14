Market Analysts see Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] gaining to $130. Time to buy?

Uber Technologies Inc [NYSE: UBER] gained 0.73% or 0.68 points to close at $94.08 with a heavy trading volume of 10943568 shares.

It opened the trading session at $95.0, the shares rose to $95.2499 and dropped to $93.4301, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UBER points out that the company has recorded 30.16% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.46M shares, UBER reached to a volume of 10943568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $108.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.49. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on UBER stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 22.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

Trading performance analysis for UBER stock

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.97% in the past year of trading.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.67% and a Gross Margin at 32.46%. Uber Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 26.68%.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Uber Technologies Inc. ( UBER), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 72.26%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 25.90%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Uber Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 37.56%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Uber Technologies Inc’s (UBER) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.55%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $406109.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.11% and a Quick Ratio of 1.11%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uber Technologies Inc posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.8. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc go to -0.51%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]

There are presently around $84.30%, or 84.68%% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 176.19 million shares, which is approximately 8.4215%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 147.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.72 billion in UBER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$7.58 billion in UBER stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9853%.