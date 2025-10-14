Market Analysts see Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Red Cat Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: RCAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.23% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.49%.

Over the last 12 months, RCAT stock rose by 19.69%. The one-year Red Cat Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.35. The average equity rating for RCAT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.81 billion, with 98.51 million shares outstanding and 97.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.89M shares, RCAT stock reached a trading volume of 15530819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCAT shares is $16.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Red Cat Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Red Cat Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on RCAT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

RCAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, RCAT shares gained by 39.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.69% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Red Cat Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.80% and a Gross Margin at 10.92%. Red Cat Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -232.64%.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Red Cat Holdings Inc. ( RCAT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -68.83%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -61.61%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Red Cat Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -39.40%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Red Cat Holdings Inc’s (RCAT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$333130.43 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.80% and a Quick Ratio of 3.12%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

RCAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Red Cat Holdings Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Red Cat Holdings Inc go to 16.47%.

Red Cat Holdings Inc [RCAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $24.54%, or 27.85%% of RCAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCAT stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4.92 million shares, which is approximately 6.6048%. AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 4.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.14 million in RCAT stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $$1.63 million in RCAT stock with ownership which is approximately 1.9066%.