Market Analysts see Permian Resources Corp [PR] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Permian Resources Corp [NYSE: PR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.36% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%.

Over the last 12 months, PR stock dropped by -12.31%. The one-year Permian Resources Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.35. The average equity rating for PR stock is currently 1.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.63 billion, with 701.28 million shares outstanding and 686.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.78M shares, PR stock reached a trading volume of 12506387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Permian Resources Corp [PR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $18.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Permian Resources Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $20, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on PR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 39.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

PR Stock Performance Analysis:

Permian Resources Corp [PR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PR shares dropped by -7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.31% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Permian Resources Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Permian Resources Corp [PR] shares currently have an operating margin of 32.07% and a Gross Margin at 35.64%. Permian Resources Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 22.51%.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Permian Resources Corp. ( PR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 12.86%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.96%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Permian Resources Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.63%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Permian Resources Corp’s (PR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.44%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Permian Resources Corp. (PR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $2365145.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.63% and a Quick Ratio of 0.63%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

PR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Permian Resources Corp posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corp go to 2.42%.

Permian Resources Corp [PR] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $91.70%, or 92.28%% of PR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54.34 million shares, which is approximately 8.8755%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50.39 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$813.73 million in PR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$632.88 million in PR stock with ownership which is approximately 6.4007%.