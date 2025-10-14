Market Analysts see New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] gaining to $1. Time to buy?

New Fortress Energy Inc [NASDAQ: NFE] traded at a high on 2025-10-13, posting a 1.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.9.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9147482 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New Fortress Energy Inc stands at 10.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.00%.

The market cap for NFE stock reached $540.65 million, with 274.20 million shares outstanding and 184.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.26M shares, NFE reached a trading volume of 9147482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFE shares is $4.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for New Fortress Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2025, representing the official price target for New Fortress Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on NFE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

How has NFE stock performed recently?

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.81. With this latest performance, NFE shares gained by 45.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.43% in the past year of trading.

New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE] shares currently have an operating margin of 11.90% and a Gross Margin at 24.81%. New Fortress Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.00%.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for New Fortress Energy Inc. ( NFE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -66.14%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -8.29%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, New Fortress Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -10.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on New Fortress Energy Inc’s (NFE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 7.40%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$704565.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.67% and a Quick Ratio of 0.64%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Fortress Energy Inc posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Fortress Energy Inc go to 22.58%.

Insider trade positions for New Fortress Energy Inc [NFE]

There are presently around $73.55%, or 118.06%% of NFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFE stocks are: GREAT MOUNTAIN PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 25.56 million shares, which is approximately 12.4639%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 17.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$391.19 million in NFE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $$294.52 million in NFE stock with ownership which is approximately 6.534%.