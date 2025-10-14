Market Analysts see Momentus Inc [MNTS] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Momentus Inc [NASDAQ: MNTS] closed the trading session at $1.43 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.27, while the highest price level was $1.43.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -90.36 percent and weekly performance of -9.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, MNTS reached to a volume of 2835152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Momentus Inc [MNTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNTS shares is $57.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Momentus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Momentus Inc stock.

MNTS stock trade performance evaluation

Momentus Inc [MNTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.49. With this latest performance, MNTS shares gained by 14.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.97% in the past year of trading.

Momentus Inc [MNTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Momentus Inc [MNTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2930.50% and a Gross Margin at -92.60%. Momentus Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3562.32%.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Momentus Inc (MNTS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Momentus Inc [MNTS]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $8.03%, or 8.16%% of MNTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNTS stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 81769.0 shares, which is approximately 0.0352%. SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP, holding 50000.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$26785.0 in MNTS stocks shares; and SCOGGIN MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $$18419.0 in MNTS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0148%.