Market Analysts see Meta Platforms Inc [META] gaining to $837. Time to buy?

Meta Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: META] gained 1.47% or 10.4 points to close at $715.7 with a heavy trading volume of 9218360 shares.

It opened the trading session at $713.01, the shares rose to $719.94 and dropped to $707.6413, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for META points out that the company has recorded 31.67% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.07M shares, META reached to a volume of 9218360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $869.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $783 to $811, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on META stock. On July 31, 2025, analysts increased their price target for META shares from 750 to 920.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 35.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.97.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.01. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.24% in the past year of trading.

Meta Platforms Inc [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc [META] shares currently have an operating margin of 44.08% and a Gross Margin at 81.95%. Meta Platforms Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 39.99%.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Meta Platforms Inc. ( META), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 40.65%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 27.24%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Meta Platforms Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 29.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Meta Platforms Inc’s (META) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.25%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $965477.2 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.97% and a Quick Ratio of 1.97%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Meta Platforms Inc [META]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meta Platforms Inc posted 6.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.74. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc go to 12.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Meta Platforms Inc [META]

There are presently around $79.78%, or 79.84%% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 189.31 million shares, which is approximately 7.4707%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 161.11 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$81.23 billion in META stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$69.81 billion in META stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4639%.