Market Analysts see Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: INVZ] gained 4.31% or 0.09 points to close at $2.18 with a heavy trading volume of 8346813 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.19, the shares rose to $2.21 and dropped to $2.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INVZ points out that the company has recorded 278.01% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.62M shares, INVZ reached to a volume of 8346813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd stock. On July 11, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for INVZ shares from 2.25 to 1.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for INVZ stock

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.63. With this latest performance, INVZ shares gained by 17.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 278.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.76% in the past year of trading.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -202.83% and a Gross Margin at 23.66%. Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -197.89%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. ( INVZ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -72.45%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -46.91%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -60.75%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s (INVZ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.38%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$179686.75 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.56% and a Quick Ratio of 3.45%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd go to 27.19%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Innoviz Technologies Ltd [INVZ]

There are presently around $22.35%, or 22.86%% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: CITIGROUP INC with ownership of 8.79 million shares, which is approximately 5.2782%. COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, holding 8.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.54 million in INVZ stocks shares; and COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, currently with $$6.96 million in INVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5037%.