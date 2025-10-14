Market Analysts see Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Conagra Brands Inc [NYSE: CAG] price plunged by -2.10 percent to reach at -$0.39.

A sum of 12892980 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.81M shares. Conagra Brands Inc shares reached a high of $18.54 and dropped to a low of $17.935 until finishing in the latest session at $18.19.

The one-year CAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.95. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.95, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CAG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

CAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.45% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Conagra Brands Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.49% and a Gross Margin at 25.36%. Conagra Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.42%.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Conagra Brands Inc. ( CAG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.65%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.01%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Conagra Brands Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.27%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Conagra Brands Inc’s (CAG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.93%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $46453.55 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.06% and a Quick Ratio of 0.44%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

CAG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conagra Brands Inc posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc go to -4.58%.

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $93.78%, or 94.39%% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57.35 million shares, which is approximately 11.9829%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 47.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in CAG stocks shares.