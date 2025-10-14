Market Analysts see ASP Isotopes Inc [ASPI] gaining to $4.50. Time to buy?

ASP Isotopes Inc [NASDAQ: ASPI] gained 31.49% on the last trading session, reaching $13.32 price per share at the time.

ASP Isotopes Inc represents 83.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.22 billion with the latest information. ASPI stock price has been found in the range of $11.01 to $13.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, ASPI reached a trading volume of 24971528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ASP Isotopes Inc [ASPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASPI shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for ASP Isotopes Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2023, representing the official price target for ASP Isotopes Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for ASPI stock

ASP Isotopes Inc [ASPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.49. With this latest performance, ASPI shares gained by 51.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.04% in the past year of trading.

ASP Isotopes Inc [ASPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASP Isotopes Inc [ASPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.33% and a Gross Margin at 39.26%. ASP Isotopes Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2181.84%.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ASP Isotopes Inc. ( ASPI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -551.61%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -104.85%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ASP Isotopes Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -79.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ASP Isotopes Inc’s (ASPI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$735000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 14.72% and a Quick Ratio of 14.56%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ASP Isotopes Inc [ASPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ASP Isotopes Inc posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASP Isotopes Inc go to 2.72%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ASP Isotopes Inc [ASPI]

There are presently around $49.08%, or 64.11%% of ASPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2.14 million shares, which is approximately 4.3584%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1.75 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.35 million in ASPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$2.4 million in ASPI stock with ownership which is approximately 1.5947%.