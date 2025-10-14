Macy’s Inc [M] stock Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group analyst, price target now $17

Macy’s Inc [NYSE: M] gained 5.69% or 0.94 points to close at $17.45 with a heavy trading volume of 11970219 shares.

It opened the trading session at $16.86, the shares rose to $17.5 and dropped to $16.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for M points out that the company has recorded 53.47% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.04M shares, M reached to a volume of 11970219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Macy’s Inc [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $15.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $15 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on M stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 7.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.35.

Trading performance analysis for M stock

Macy’s Inc [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.07% in the past year of trading.

Macy’s Inc [M]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc [M] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.74% and a Gross Margin at 40.31%. Macy’s Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.18%.

Macy’s Inc (M) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Macy’s Inc. ( M), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.31%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.15%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Macy’s Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.08%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Macy’s Inc (M) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Macy’s Inc’s (M) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.23%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Macy’s Inc. (M) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $5255.39 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.38% and a Quick Ratio of 0.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Macy’s Inc [M]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Macy’s Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc go to -10.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Macy’s Inc [M]

There are presently around $91.30%, or 91.87%% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33.95 million shares, which is approximately 12.2272%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 25.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$496.9 million in M stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$297.38 million in M stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5777%.