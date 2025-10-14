Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] Stock trading around $6.75 per share: What’s Next?

Lumen Technologies Inc [NYSE: LUMN] gained 2.58% on the last trading session, reaching $6.75 price per share at the time.

Lumen Technologies Inc represents 1.03 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.93 billion with the latest information. LUMN stock price has been found in the range of $6.62 to $6.8499.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.71M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 9433105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $4.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6.50, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on LUMN stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.03.

Trading performance analysis for LUMN stock

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 11.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.12% in the past year of trading.

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.21% and a Gross Margin at 25.34%. Lumen Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.19%.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lumen Technologies Inc. ( LUMN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -78.94%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -3.58%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lumen Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -6.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$47200.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.07% and a Quick Ratio of 2.03%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumen Technologies Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumen Technologies Inc go to -23.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lumen Technologies Inc [LUMN]

There are presently around $71.47%, or 77.72%% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 148.83 million shares, which is approximately 15.0757%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 118.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.93 million in LUMN stocks shares.