Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] fell -10.51% so far this year. What now?

Las Vegas Sands Corp [NYSE: LVS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.33% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.10%.

Over the last 12 months, LVS stock dropped by -9.52%. The one-year Las Vegas Sands Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.62. The average equity rating for LVS stock is currently 1.77, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.90 billion, with 687.00 million shares outstanding and 315.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, LVS stock reached a trading volume of 11885365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $60.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2025, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on LVS stock. On January 14, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for LVS shares from 54 to 51.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LVS in the course of the last twelve months was 82.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.21.

LVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.10. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -13.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.52% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Las Vegas Sands Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.89% and a Gross Margin at 36.72%. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 12.16%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 49.16%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Las Vegas Sands Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.36%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Las Vegas Sands Corp’s (LVS) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 7.95%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $34987.59 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.22% and a Quick Ratio of 1.21%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

LVS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.09. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp go to 14.39%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $45.56%, or 104.49%% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42.51 million shares, which is approximately 5.7442%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.24 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$875.52 million in LVS stock with ownership which is approximately 2.6737%.