Lam Research Corp [LRCX] gain 66.32% so far this year. What now?

Lam Research Corp [NASDAQ: LRCX] closed the trading session at $137.81 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $136.58, while the highest price level was $138.9.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.32 percent and weekly performance of -7.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 104.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.81M shares, LRCX reached to a volume of 9601166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lam Research Corp [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $128.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Lam Research Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corp stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.55.

LRCX stock trade performance evaluation

Lam Research Corp [LRCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.60. With this latest performance, LRCX shares gained by 17.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.79% in the past year of trading.

Lam Research Corp [LRCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corp [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of 32.01% and a Gross Margin at 48.70%. Lam Research Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 29.06%.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Lam Research Corp. ( LRCX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 58.24%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 26.73%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Lam Research Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 38.87%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Lam Research Corp’s (LRCX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.48%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $282105.26 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.21% and a Quick Ratio of 1.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lam Research Corp [LRCX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lam Research Corp posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corp go to 12.58%.

Lam Research Corp [LRCX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $89.59%, or 89.84%% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12.93 million shares, which is approximately 9.8978%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12.05 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.83 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$6.18 billion in LRCX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4342%.