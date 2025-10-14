Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] Revenue clocked in at $25.31 billion, down -27.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Kraft Heinz Co [NASDAQ: KHC] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $25.17 during the day while it closed the day at $25.11.

Kraft Heinz Co stock has also loss -0.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KHC stock has declined by -7.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.39% and lost -27.57% year-on date.

The market cap for KHC stock reached $29.72 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.18 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.57M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 11553964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $28.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Kraft Heinz Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Kraft Heinz Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on KHC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.24% in the past year of trading.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of 20.53% and a Gross Margin at 34.28%. Kraft Heinz Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.83%.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kraft Heinz Co. ( KHC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -11.68%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -6.19%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kraft Heinz Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -8.69%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kraft Heinz Co’s (KHC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.51%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$146388.89 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.07% and a Quick Ratio of 0.66%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kraft Heinz Co posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kraft Heinz Co go to -3.37%.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $59.41%, or 82.35%% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325.63 million shares, which is approximately 26.8676%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 92.37 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.98 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.3 billion in KHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8782%.