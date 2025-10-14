Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] fell -27.06% so far this year. What now?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [NASDAQ: KDP] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.29 during the day while it closed the day at $26.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stock has also gained 4.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KDP stock has declined by -19.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.86% and lost -27.06% year-on date.

The market cap for KDP stock reached $35.89 billion, with 1.36 billion shares outstanding and 1.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.48M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 31553539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $33.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while BNP Paribas Exane analysts kept a Underperform rating on KDP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 22.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.38.

KDP stock trade performance evaluation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.75% in the past year of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.51% and a Gross Margin at 51.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.75%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. ( KDP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 6.18%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.88%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.81%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s (KDP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.71%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $52380.95 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.64% and a Quick Ratio of 0.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc go to 7.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $95.39%, or 100.37% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 110.82 million shares, which is approximately 8.1748% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 95.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 billion in KDP stocks shares.