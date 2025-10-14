Jefferies lifts Sunrun Inc [RUN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sunrun Inc [NASDAQ: RUN] surged by $2.37 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $21.19 during the day while it closed the day at $21.17.

Sunrun Inc stock has also gained 9.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RUN stock has inclined by 97.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 236.57% and gained 27.15% year-on date.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $4.88 billion, with 230.32 million shares outstanding and 222.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.93M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 8690938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $18.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2025, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $14, while TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on RUN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.97. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 31.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 236.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.86% in the past year of trading.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.29% and a Gross Margin at 15.20%. Sunrun Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.53%.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sunrun Inc. ( RUN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -61.90%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -12.03%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sunrun Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -15.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sunrun Inc’s (RUN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.83%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$232410.92 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.41% and a Quick Ratio of 1.02%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunrun Inc [RUN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunrun Inc posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.15. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN.

Sunrun Inc [RUN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $104.82%, or 108.31%% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41.4 million shares, which is approximately 18.6089%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23.38 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$277.24 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$193.44 million in RUN stock with ownership which is approximately 7.3314%.