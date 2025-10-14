Jefferies lifts Avantor Inc [AVTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Avantor Inc [NYSE: AVTR] gained 2.84% on the last trading session, reaching $13.78 price per share at the time.

Avantor Inc represents 681.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.39 billion with the latest information. AVTR stock price has been found in the range of $13.43 to $13.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.04M shares, AVTR reached a trading volume of 10770953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avantor Inc [AVTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTR shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Avantor Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Avantor Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.50, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Hold rating on AVTR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVTR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for AVTR stock

Avantor Inc [AVTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, AVTR shares gained by 11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.60% in the past year of trading.

Avantor Inc [AVTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avantor Inc [AVTR] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.04% and a Gross Margin at 32.14%. Avantor Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.31%.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Avantor Inc. ( AVTR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.73%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.40%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Avantor Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.41%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Avantor Inc’s (AVTR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.67%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Avantor Inc (AVTR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Avantor Inc. (AVTR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $50918.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.98% and a Quick Ratio of 0.67%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Avantor Inc [AVTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avantor Inc posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avantor Inc go to 4.21%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Avantor Inc [AVTR]

There are presently around $106.01%, or 107.49%% of AVTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVTR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 69.67 million shares, which is approximately 10.2552%. DODGE & COX, holding 65.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.39 billion in AVTR stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $$1.36 billion in AVTR stock with ownership which is approximately 9.4569%.