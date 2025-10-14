IT Tech Packaging Inc [ITP] moved up 6.36: Why It’s Important

IT Tech Packaging Inc [AMEX: ITP] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.26 at the close of the session, up 6.36%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, ITP reached a trading volume of 26862759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IT Tech Packaging Inc [ITP]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

How has ITP stock performed recently?

IT Tech Packaging Inc [ITP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, ITP shares gained by 18.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.63% in the past year of trading.

IT Tech Packaging Inc [ITP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IT Tech Packaging Inc [ITP] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.13% and a Gross Margin at 5.59%. IT Tech Packaging Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.63%.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (ITP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for IT Tech Packaging Inc. ( ITP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -7.27%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -5.91%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, IT Tech Packaging Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -7.46%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (ITP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on IT Tech Packaging Inc’s (ITP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (ITP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$29947.78 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.53% and a Quick Ratio of 1.07%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for IT Tech Packaging Inc [ITP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IT Tech Packaging Inc posted 2.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.6. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITP.

Insider trade positions for IT Tech Packaging Inc [ITP]

There are presently around $0.45%, or 0.47%% of ITP stock, in the hands of institutional investors.