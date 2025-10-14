Inno Holdings Inc [INHD] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Inno Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: INHD] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.1 at the close of the session, down 0.00%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, INHD reached a trading volume of 13897339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inno Holdings Inc [INHD]?

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has INHD stock performed recently?

Inno Holdings Inc [INHD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.91. With this latest performance, INHD shares dropped by -75.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.62% in the past year of trading.

Inno Holdings Inc [INHD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inno Holdings Inc [INHD] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.98% and a Gross Margin at 21.61%. Inno Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -268.95%.

Inno Holdings Inc (INHD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Inno Holdings Inc. ( INHD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -104.79%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -89.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Inno Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -73.47%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Inno Holdings Inc (INHD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Inno Holdings Inc’s (INHD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Inno Holdings Inc. (INHD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$404000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.89% and a Quick Ratio of 6.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Inno Holdings Inc [INHD]

There are presently around $1.29%, or 1.49% of INHD stock, in the hands of institutional investors.