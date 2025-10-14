Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] stock Initiated by Rothschild & Co Redburn analyst, price target now $12

Infosys Ltd ADR [NYSE: INFY] closed the trading session at $16.78 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.645, while the highest price level was $16.8599.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.89 percent and weekly performance of 0.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.29M shares, INFY reached to a volume of 9957718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $19.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rothschild & Co Redburn have made an estimate for Infosys Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2025, representing the official price target for Infosys Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.90, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on INFY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.16.

INFY stock trade performance evaluation

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.45% in the past year of trading.

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.38% and a Gross Margin at 30.47%. Infosys Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.42%.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Infosys Ltd ADR. ( INFY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 30.46%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 18.45%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Infosys Ltd ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 27.23%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Infosys Ltd ADR (INFY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Infosys Ltd ADR’s (INFY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Infosys Ltd ADR. (INFY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $9889.42 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.16% and a Quick Ratio of 2.16%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infosys Ltd ADR posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Ltd ADR go to 6.83%.

Infosys Ltd ADR [INFY]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $14.55%, or 14.55%% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 66.65 million shares, which is approximately 1.6098%. FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, holding 35.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$659.11 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $$493.73 million in INFY stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6404%.