ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] Stock trading around $2.48 per share: What’s Next?

ImmunityBio Inc [NASDAQ: IBRX] gained 5.08% or 0.12 points to close at $2.48 with a heavy trading volume of 10872792 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.38, the shares rose to $2.5 and dropped to $2.375, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBRX points out that the company has recorded -5.70% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.37M shares, IBRX reached to a volume of 10872792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2025, representing the official price target for ImmunityBio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on IBRX stock. On May 12, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for IBRX shares from 10 to 4.

Trading performance analysis for IBRX stock

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, IBRX shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.12% in the past year of trading.

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -504.18% and a Gross Margin at 70.86%. ImmunityBio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -648.57%.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$539838.24 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 4.11% and a Quick Ratio of 3.98%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ImmunityBio Inc posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc go to 43.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]

There are presently around $13.26%, or 43.05%% of IBRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.83 million shares, which is approximately 2.0135%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 11.42 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$72.19 million in IBRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$49.7 million in IBRX stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1448%.