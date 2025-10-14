Humacyte Inc [HUMA] moved up 12.82: Why It’s Important

Humacyte Inc [NASDAQ: HUMA] traded at a high on 2025-10-13, posting a 12.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.76.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9473430 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Humacyte Inc stands at 10.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.42%.

The market cap for HUMA stock reached $329.59 million, with 156.34 million shares outstanding and 155.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, HUMA reached a trading volume of 9473430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Humacyte Inc [HUMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUMA shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Humacyte Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Humacyte Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on HUMA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has HUMA stock performed recently?

Humacyte Inc [HUMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.03. With this latest performance, HUMA shares gained by 19.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.15% in the past year of trading.

Humacyte Inc [HUMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humacyte Inc [HUMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -13598.04% and a Gross Margin at -837.90%. Humacyte Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7461.49%.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Humacyte Inc. ( HUMA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -257.38%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -44.06%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Humacyte Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -73.98%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Humacyte Inc’s (HUMA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 20.66%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$277409.09 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.45% and a Quick Ratio of 1.93%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Humacyte Inc [HUMA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Humacyte Inc posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUMA.

Insider trade positions for Humacyte Inc [HUMA]

There are presently around 37.98% of HUMA stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7.14 million shares, which is approximately 5.99% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 4.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.7 million in HUMA stocks shares.