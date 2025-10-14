HSBC Securities slashes price target on Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] – find out why.

Novo Nordisk ADR [NYSE: NVO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.60%.

Over the last 12 months, NVO stock dropped by -33.16%. The one-year Novo Nordisk ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.74. The average equity rating for NVO stock is currently 2.03, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $193.55 billion, with 3.37 billion shares outstanding and 3.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.87M shares, NVO stock reached a trading volume of 8607027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $69.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2025, representing the official price target for Novo Nordisk ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

NVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, NVO shares gained by 4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.16% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Novo Nordisk ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] shares currently have an operating margin of 46.36% and a Gross Margin at 83.94%. Novo Nordisk ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 35.60%.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Novo Nordisk ADR. ( NVO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 75.95%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 25.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Novo Nordisk ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 40.28%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Novo Nordisk ADR’s (NVO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.59%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Novo Nordisk ADR. (NVO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $212052.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.78% and a Quick Ratio of 0.56%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

NVO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novo Nordisk ADR posted 6.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.2. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk ADR go to 11.64%.

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] Institutonal Ownership Details

