HP Inc [HPQ] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $30

HP Inc [NYSE: HPQ] traded at a high on 2025-10-13, posting a 7.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.35.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13807643 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HP Inc stands at 3.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.60%.

The market cap for HPQ stock reached $25.56 billion, with 938.76 million shares outstanding and 932.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.02M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 13807643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HP Inc [HPQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $28.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HP Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2025, representing the official price target for HP Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $28, while TD Cowen kept a Hold rating on HPQ stock. On February 28, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 39 to 38.

Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

How has HPQ stock performed recently?

HP Inc [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.18% in the past year of trading.

HP Inc [HPQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of 6.91% and a Gross Margin at 20.27%. HP Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 4.83%.

HP Inc (HPQ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

HP Inc (HPQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, HP Inc. (HPQ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $45517.24 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.74% and a Quick Ratio of 0.44%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for HP Inc [HPQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HP Inc posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc go to 1.25%.

Insider trade positions for HP Inc [HPQ]

There are presently around 82.72% of HPQ stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120.62 million shares, which is approximately 12.3209% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 104.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.66 billion in HPQ stocks shares.