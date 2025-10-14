Hecla Mining Co [HL] Revenue clocked in at $1.06 billion, up 111.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Co [NYSE: HL] surged by $0.94 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.73 during the day while it closed the day at $13.48.

Hecla Mining Co stock has also gained 8.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HL stock has inclined by 120.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 133.22% and gained 111.95% year-on date.

The market cap for HL stock reached $9.03 billion, with 663.07 million shares outstanding and 620.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.12M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 19131556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hecla Mining Co [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $11.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Co stock. On October 13, 2023, analysts increased their price target for HL shares from 4 to 4.40.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 98.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.99.

HL stock trade performance evaluation

Hecla Mining Co [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.10. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.54% in the past year of trading.

Hecla Mining Co [HL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Co [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.90% and a Gross Margin at 26.47%. Hecla Mining Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.41%.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hecla Mining Co. ( HL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.67%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.21%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hecla Mining Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.51%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hecla Mining Co’s (HL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.25%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Hecla Mining Co (HL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hecla Mining Co. (HL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $54486.34 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.67% and a Quick Ratio of 1.99%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hecla Mining Co [HL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Co posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hecla Mining Co go to 69.92%.

Hecla Mining Co [HL]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $67.11%, or 71.39%% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59.48 million shares, which is approximately 9.6386%. VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 52.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$254.34 million in HL stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $$242.86 million in HL stock with ownership which is approximately 8.1145%.