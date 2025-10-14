Haleon plc ADR [HLN] Stock trading around $9.08 per share: What’s Next?

Haleon plc ADR [NYSE: HLN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.89% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.30%.

Over the last 12 months, HLN stock dropped by -4.82%. The one-year Haleon plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.49. The average equity rating for HLN stock is currently 1.94, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.43 billion, with 4.45 billion shares outstanding and 4.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.81M shares, HLN stock reached a trading volume of 9281492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Haleon plc ADR [HLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLN shares is $11.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Haleon plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Haleon plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.40, while BNP Paribas Exane analysts kept a Outperform rating on HLN stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

HLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Haleon plc ADR [HLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, HLN shares dropped by -7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.82% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Haleon plc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haleon plc ADR [HLN] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.04% and a Gross Margin at 63.57%. Haleon plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.81%.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Haleon plc ADR. ( HLN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 9.20%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 4.59%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Haleon plc ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.09%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Haleon plc ADR’s (HLN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.53%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

HLN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Haleon plc ADR posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Haleon plc ADR go to 9.37%.

Haleon plc ADR [HLN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 12.91% of HLN stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 180.17 million shares, which is approximately 1.9629% of the company.