Grindr Inc [GRND] Revenue clocked in at $385.10 million, up 3.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Grindr Inc [NYSE: GRND] closed the trading session at $13.24 on 2025-10-13. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.85, while the highest price level was $13.83.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.68 percent and weekly performance of -6.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, GRND reached to a volume of 9988594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grindr Inc [GRND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRND shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRND stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for Grindr Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Grindr Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $15, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on GRND stock. On June 27, 2024, analysts increased their price target for GRND shares from 14 to 17.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRND in the course of the last twelve months was 21.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.42.

GRND stock trade performance evaluation

Grindr Inc [GRND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, GRND shares dropped by -17.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.78% in the past year of trading.

Grindr Inc [GRND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grindr Inc [GRND] shares currently have an operating margin of 26.00% and a Gross Margin at 70.39%. Grindr Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.42%.

Grindr Inc (GRND) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Grindr Inc. ( GRND), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -76.08%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -11.30%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Grindr Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -12.14%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Grindr Inc (GRND) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Grindr Inc’s (GRND) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.53%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Grindr Inc. (GRND) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$377619.05 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.42% and a Quick Ratio of 2.42%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Grindr Inc [GRND] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Grindr Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRND.

Grindr Inc [GRND]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $22.52%, or 134.13%% of GRND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRND stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 2.44 million shares, which is approximately 1.3903%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$20.69 million in GRND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$14.96 million in GRND stock with ownership which is approximately 0.6958%.