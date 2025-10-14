Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [GT] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $10

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [NASDAQ: GT] price plunged by -1.46 percent to reach at -$0.1.

A sum of 13295468 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.09M shares. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co shares reached a high of $7.0 and dropped to a low of $6.71 until finishing in the latest session at $6.73.

The one-year GT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.69. The average equity rating for GT stock is currently 2.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [GT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GT shares is $10.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GT stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BNP Paribas Exane analysts kept a Neutral rating on GT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

GT Stock Performance Analysis:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [GT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.98. With this latest performance, GT shares dropped by -20.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.22% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [GT] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.98% and a Gross Margin at 18.56%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 2.22%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. ( GT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.37%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.86%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s (GT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.75%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $6044.12 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.15% and a Quick Ratio of 0.63%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

GT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.15. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co go to 12.89%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co [GT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $95.88%, or 100.19% of GT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35.21 million shares, which is approximately 12.2687%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.26 million in GT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $311.67 million in GT stock with ownership which is approximately 9.5678%.