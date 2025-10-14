Goldman lifts United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United Micro Electronics ADR [NYSE: UMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.41% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.95%.

Over the last 12 months, UMC stock rose by 17.72%. The one-year United Micro Electronics ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.62. The average equity rating for UMC stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.19 billion, with 2.51 billion shares outstanding and 2.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, UMC stock reached a trading volume of 11648623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $6.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for United Micro Electronics ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2025, representing the official price target for United Micro Electronics ADR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

UMC Stock Performance Analysis:

United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, UMC shares gained by 13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.72% in the past year of trading.

Insight into United Micro Electronics ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.03% and a Gross Margin at 28.34%. United Micro Electronics ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.69%.

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for United Micro Electronics ADR. ( UMC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.98%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.70%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, United Micro Electronics ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.40%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

United Micro Electronics ADR (UMC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on United Micro Electronics ADR’s (UMC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

UMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Micro Electronics ADR posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Micro Electronics ADR go to 3.66%.

United Micro Electronics ADR [UMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $6.29%, or 6.29%% of UMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23.11 million shares, which is approximately 0.1861%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$133.31 million in UMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$74.76 million in UMC stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0687%.