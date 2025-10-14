Goldman lifts Planet Labs PBC [PL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] gained 3.74% or 0.55 points to close at $15.25 with a heavy trading volume of 11203149 shares.

It opened the trading session at $15.21, the shares rose to $15.95 and dropped to $15.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PL points out that the company has recorded 381.07% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.37M shares, PL reached to a volume of 11203149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $12.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Planet Labs PBC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on PL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PL in the course of the last twelve months was 133.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.74.

Planet Labs PBC [PL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, PL shares gained by 55.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 381.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 277.48% in the past year of trading.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Labs PBC [PL] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.09% and a Gross Margin at 58.96%. Planet Labs PBC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.46%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Planet Labs PBC. ( PL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -19.90%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.35%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Planet Labs PBC’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -20.33%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.04%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Planet Labs PBC. (PL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$93247.42 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.74% and a Quick Ratio of 1.74%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Planet Labs PBC [PL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Planet Labs PBC posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Planet Labs PBC [PL]

There are presently around $61.88%, or 64.03%% of PL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: ALPHABET INC. with ownership of 31.94 million shares, which is approximately 11.0009%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14.71 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$27.36 million in PL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$23.38 million in PL stock with ownership which is approximately 4.3289%.