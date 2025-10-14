fuboTV Inc [FUBO] moved up 3.80: Why It’s Important

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.83 during the day while it closed the day at $3.82.

fuboTV Inc stock has also loss -2.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FUBO stock has inclined by 12.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.04% and gained 170.92% year-on date.

The market cap for FUBO stock reached $1.31 billion, with 342.39 million shares outstanding and 336.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.07M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 13287177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about fuboTV Inc [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2024, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Needham kept a Buy rating on FUBO stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for FUBO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

FUBO stock trade performance evaluation

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -10.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 203.17% in the past year of trading.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.67% and a Gross Margin at 14.27%. fuboTV Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.39%.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for fuboTV Inc. ( FUBO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 25.83%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 7.62%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, fuboTV Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.90%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on fuboTV Inc’s (FUBO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.91%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $148576.27 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.69% and a Quick Ratio of 0.69%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for fuboTV Inc [FUBO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, fuboTV Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUBO.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around 51.44% of FUBO stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22.17 million shares, which is approximately 7.12% of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.98 million in FUBO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.38 million in FUBO stock with ownership of approximately 2.69%.