For Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT], Analyst sees a rise to $135. What next?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] traded at a high on 2025-10-13, posting a 5.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $179.0.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11030449 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertiv Holdings Co stands at 6.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.49%.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $68.35 billion, with 381.80 million shares outstanding and 374.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 11030449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $163.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rothschild & Co Redburn have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Melius analysts kept a Buy rating on VRT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 54.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

How has VRT stock performed recently?

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.95. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 32.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 157.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.56% in the past year of trading.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.42% and a Gross Margin at 33.23%. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.93%.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Vertiv Holdings Co. ( VRT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 34.84%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 8.77%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Vertiv Holdings Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.04%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Vertiv Holdings Co’s (VRT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $26203.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.74% and a Quick Ratio of 1.35%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 27.07%.

Insider trade positions for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

There are presently around $82.17%, or 82.43%% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34.13 million shares, which is approximately 9.1082%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.91 billion in VRT stocks shares;