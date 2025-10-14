For Under Armour Inc [UAA], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Under Armour Inc [NYSE: UAA] jumped around 0.09 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.84 at the close of the session, up 1.89%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.71M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 9348424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc [UAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rothschild & Co Redburn have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $7, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on UAA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19.

How has UAA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.55% in the past year of trading.

Under Armour Inc [UAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of 9.51% and a Gross Margin at 48.24%. Under Armour Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 1.98%.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Under Armour Inc. ( UAA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 5.50%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Under Armour Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.60%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Under Armour Inc’s (UAA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.89%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Under Armour Inc (UAA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Under Armour Inc. (UAA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $7052.08 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.53% and a Quick Ratio of 0.93%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc [UAA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.11. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc go to 4.59%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc [UAA]

There are presently around $103.50%, or 103.75%% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.96 million shares, which is approximately 4.123%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$109.04 million in UAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$62.38 million in UAA stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1464%.