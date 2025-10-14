For Kinross Gold Corp [KGC], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Kinross Gold Corp [NYSE: KGC] jumped around 1.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $25.51 at the close of the session, up 5.15%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.29M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 9718587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinross Gold Corp [KGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $24.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on KGC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

How has KGC stock performed recently?

Kinross Gold Corp [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 175.19% in the past year of trading.

Kinross Gold Corp [KGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corp [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of 38.66% and a Gross Margin at 41.20%. Kinross Gold Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 25.18%.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Kinross Gold Corp. ( KGC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 22.05%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 13.84%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Kinross Gold Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 17.40%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Kinross Gold Corp’s (KGC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.16%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings analysis for Kinross Gold Corp [KGC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinross Gold Corp posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corp go to 40.27%.

Insider trade positions for Kinross Gold Corp [KGC]

There are presently around $62.00%, or 62.09%% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 121.21 million shares, which is approximately 9.8625%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$382.76 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$290.12 million in KGC stock with ownership which is approximately 2.8356%.