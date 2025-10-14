For F.N.B. Corp [FNB], Analyst sees a rise to $16.50. What next?

F.N.B. Corp [NYSE: FNB] price surged by 2.36 percent to reach at $0.36.

A sum of 17099957 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.13M shares. F.N.B. Corp shares reached a high of $15.69 and dropped to a low of $15.395 until finishing in the latest session at $15.62.

The one-year FNB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.84. The average equity rating for FNB stock is currently 1.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on F.N.B. Corp [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2025, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FNB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.33.

FNB Stock Performance Analysis:

F.N.B. Corp [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.68% in the past year of trading.

Insight into F.N.B. Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corp [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.48%. F.N.B. Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 17.79%.

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for F.N.B. Corp. ( FNB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.40%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.96%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, F.N.B. Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.19%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on F.N.B. Corp’s (FNB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.74%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

FNB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, F.N.B. Corp posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corp go to 10.59%.

F.N.B. Corp [FNB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $84.82%, or 86.01%% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 42.1 million shares, which is approximately 11.6537%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$521.66 million in FNB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$380.69 million in FNB stock with ownership which is approximately 7.7033%.